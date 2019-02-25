The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The Southern Border

Federal prosecutors have announced that they will be charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution and will be issuing a warrant for his arrest. He and 24 other men were arrested Monday for allegedly paying for sexual services at the “Orchid of Asia Day Spa” in Jupiter, Florida.

But the bigger issue behind these arrests is the fact that the women working at the massage parlor are suspected victims of sex trafficking and were reportedly forced to live in abhorrent conditions.

The victims are believed to have been trafficked after arriving to the states from China, under the pretense that they would be granted access to a better life. But, on arrival, they were allegedly forced to live, work and engage in sexual acts at the massage parlor. (RELATED: Trump Will Sign Border Bill, Declare National Emergency)

Unfortunately, this explosive discovery is not that unusual, and has almost certainly only gotten national attention because a mainstream figure was discovered there during an ongoing investigation the police had been conducting.

Sex trafficking is a problem in the United States partly because traffickers often take advantage of the core American ethos—”the American dream”—to lure victims to the United States.

President Donald Trump has made dealing with sex trafficking a priority, attempting to get Congress to approve funding for a barrier along the southern border with Mexico.