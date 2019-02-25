Watch Preview For Upcoming Netflix Film About Jimmy Hoffa Called ‘The Irishman’

Netflix dropped the first look at “The Irishman” Sunday night, and it looks like it’s going to be a great movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is: “A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.”

The cast of the Martin Scorsese film is also absolutely loaded. It stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jesse Plemons, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin. If that’s not a powerhouse lineup, then I just don’t know what is. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Elton John Movie ‘Rocketman’)

Watch the first video released for the upcoming film below.

Obviously, that preview didn’t give us a ton, but it did kind of wet our whistles. Hearing Pacino and De Niro talk in the background as the shell casing slowly bounces around was awesome.

Knowing that Scorsese is behind this movie, my expectations are absolutely sky-high.

The killing/disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa is one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, and you know that the older generation always flocks to anything involving the case.

I’m guessing this film from Netflix isn’t really targeted at people my age but instead at our parents and grandparents.

Either way, you can guarantee that I’ll be checking it out when it’s released at some point in 2019.

