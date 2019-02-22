Watch The Trailer For The Elton John Movie ‘Rocketman’

The upcoming Elton John film “Rocketman” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

A trailer for the film was released Thursday, and it’s absolutely electric. The famous musician’s rise to fame was obviously decades before I was even born, but we all know his music is some of the greatest ever made.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like the film will follow his very early years, before he was a household name, and the journey that made him one of the most recognizable men on the planet. (RELATED: Watch Chris Pratt In Billy The Kid Movie ‘The Kid’ Trailer)

It looks like it’s going to be outstanding. Give it a watch below.

The only way to tell his story is to live his fantasy. @TaronEgerton is Elton John (@EltonOfficial) in #Rocketman, in theatres May 31. Watch the new trailer now! pic.twitter.com/VUfoZ4YaA5 — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) February 21, 2019

Most of you might not know who Taron Egerton is, but it looks like he hit a home run with this role as the British-born singer.

If you’re going to make a film about Elton John, you damn well better make sure you have the right man for the job, and Egerton looks like he did a hell of a job.

I can’t wait to see this movie. I’m not even the biggest fan of Elton John on the planet, but there’s no doubt he has some bangers.

“Rocketman,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind” are all outstanding. Hopefully, any film about his rise to superstardom is worth the price of admission.

I have a feeling “Rocketman” won’t disappoint. It’s scheduled to be released May 31.