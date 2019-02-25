Here Are The Three Democrats Who Voted Against Infanticide

Only three Democratic senators voted against infanticide Monday when the Senate took a roll call vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

The bill, introduced by Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, would provide medical care and legal protections to infants born alive after an attempted abortion. Sasse initially called for unanimous consent on the measure several weeks ago, but Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray blocked it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brought Sasse’s bill to a roll call vote Monday, and it failed largely along party lines. However, three Democrats did break with their party to vote in favor of the bill.

Every single Democrat (except for Manchin, Casey, and Jones) voted in favor of infanticide tonight. Every Republican voted in favor of protecting those innocent babies’ lives. Never forget this. Get to the polls. Vote. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 26, 2019

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey voted alongside Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, also from the Keystone State, who had co-sponsored the bill with Sasse. Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who recently flipped his seat from Republican hands, also voted with Republicans Monday.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the third Democrat to cross the aisle on this particular issue — a move that many likely expected after some of his more recent comments. Manchin was one of the only Democrats to stand during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address when the president called for an end to abortions after the unborn baby can feel pain.

The West Virginia senator, who has voted with Republicans in a few notable cases recently, explained, “Late term abortions are just horrific…totally just wrong.” (RELATED: Joe Manchin Explains Why He Stood During Trump’s Call To Eliminate Late-Term Abortions)

Asked Joe Manchin why he stood when Trump called for a 20 week abortion ban: “Late term abortions are just horrific…totally just wrong.” — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 6, 2019

