Why Democrats Have A Big Bernie Sanders Problem

Vermont (Independent? Democratic?) Sen. Bernie Sanders is officially running for president in 2020, and let’s just say not all Democrats are very excited about his announcement.

Some pundits believe the registered Independent already had his chance, and they don’t believe he will be able to generate the same excitement this time around.

“Count me as skeptical. It’s hard to find lighting in the same bottle twice,” said CNN’s Chris Cillizza.

Others in the media have pointed out that there are many Democratic candidates with similar policy positions as Sanders, but they are younger, more diverse and would have better chances of defeating President Donald Trump in the general election.

Sanders is a registered Independent, and the Democratic National Committee says he can’t seek the Democratic Party presidential nomination without officially being a Democrat.

He is expected to sign an attestation from the DNC that he is a Democrat. (RELATED: Sen. Bernie Sanders Must Be a Democrat to Run as One, Says DNC.)

