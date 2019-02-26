Kyler Murray Ranked As The Top Quarterback In The Draft Right Now

Kyler Murray continues to crank up the momentum heading into the combine and draft.

According to rankings from NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah, the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner is the top quarterback in the draft and 14th best prospect overall. Dwayne Haskins follows as the second best QB and 18th best overall. (RELATED: Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Spends Time With Johnny Manziel)

Everything really seems to be coming together nicely for Murray right now. I remember a few months ago when people honestly thought Murray couldn’t ball out in the NFL.

Now, he’s ranked in the top half of the first round. For those of you who listen to me, this isn’t a surprise at all. I’ve been routinely saying how Murray has all the athleticism necessary to tear up the NFL. His only problem is that he’s a little short.

I still think we should also not write off the possibility the Cardinals take him first overall. I know the organization is saying they’re committed to Rosen, but things change all the time.

You’re foolish to think they’re at least not having the conversation. I can promise you beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are.

The draft is two months away, and I think Murray will only continue to make more noise as time goes by. All the people who never gave him a chance must feel pretty silly right about now.