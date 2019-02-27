Packers President Says Aaron Rodgers Must ‘Embrace’ Changes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being expected to embrace changes in the organization, and I’m not sure that will go over well.

Green Bay hired Matt LaFleur this past season after firing head coach Mike McCarthy. For those of you who may have forgotten, McCarthy won the Packers a Super Bowl. Seems like a gamble to dump him, and Rodgers is expected to roll with the punches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Nov 3, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

“He has to embrace it, and I think he is. I hope he adapts well. I’m excited. I know he’s excited. I’ve had some discussions with him,” Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN Tuesday when discussing Rodgers and LaFleur. (RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee)

I can already tell this is going to be an absolute disaster. I’ve never once believed that Rodgers is an easy guy to work with.

In fact, he’s always come off to me as a dude that is a headache. Now, he’s got a new coach, he’s on a massive contract, and they’re expecting him to just “embrace” what’s happening.

Good luck. There’s a better chance in my mind that I marry a supermodel by the end of the week than there is Rodgers rolls over for changes coming down the pipeline.

What do you think is going to happen if LaFleur starts to take the team in a direction Rodgers doesn’t like or approve of? I’m sure it won’t be handled well.

The good news is that it’s going to be incredibly entertaining if this whole thing goes down in flames in Green Bay.

That’s the kind of content I live for. Nothing makes me happier than watching the Packers fail expectations. It’s the kind of stuff that gives me a reason to wake up in the morning, and I think I’m going to have plenty of reasons during the 2019 season.

Should be fun!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter