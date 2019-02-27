Duke Gets Upset By Virginia Tech As Zion Williamson Misses Second Game

Zion Williamson’s absence from Duke’s lineup was felt Tuesday night in a 77-72 loss to Virginia Tech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Feb 26, 2019 at 6:38pm PST

The freshman phenom missed his second straight game with a sprained knee after hurting himself at the start of the UNC game.

Since his injury, the Blue Devils are 1-2 without Williamson playing. They lost to UNC after he got hurt, beat Syracuse and then lost to the Hokies last night. (RELATED: Nearly 3 Million People Tuned In For Duke’s Win Over Syracuse)

They’re simply not the same team without him playing, and it’s clear as day to anybody with eyes.

If you’re a fan of Duke, you have to be concerned right now. When Zion is playing, Coach K’s squad looks damn near unbeatable.

However, they look more than human with him on the bench with a sprained knee. They better hope like hell he’s back for the tournament because they simply don’t look like a championship team without him.

That might sound harsh, but it’s the truth. They got rocked by UNC after he went down, and VT handled them for large portions of Tuesday night. It wasn’t pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Feb 26, 2019 at 6:13pm PST

If you’re a fan of the Duke Blue Devils, then I suggest hitting the panic button. They’re in the tournament no matter what at this point, but they could be bound for an early exit if Zion Williamson isn’t on the floor in March.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter