Oakland Raiders Sound Committed To Derek Carr As The Team’s Quarterback

The Oakland Raiders are doing their best to convince people that they’re not in the market for a new quarterback.

There has been a ton of speculation that the Raiders and Gruden might take Kyler Murray to be the squad’s new gunslinger. However, the team is trying to kill the idea Murray will soon be wearing silver and black. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Says The Raiders Could Trade Their First Round Picks)

General manager Mike Mayock told the media the following Wednesday morning:

We’ve got a young quarterback that we think is a franchise quarterback that’s going to be 28 in March, so we’re pretty happy with where we are. Especially with our backup, who we signed last year, [A.J.] McCarron, we feel like we’re pretty good at the quarterback position.

Mike Mayock endorses Derek Carr as #Raiders franchise QB, says it will be “difficult” to improve over him pic.twitter.com/SSzKZ0UNoU — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) February 27, 2019

Here’s a live look at my reaction to these comments from Mayock:

There’s no chance the Raiders aren’t giving a Murray a hell of a look. There’s just no chance they’re not. Gruden has been very open about how much he likes him as a player, and they have three first round picks to play around with.

Add in the fact Carr played poorly last season, and I think we all can see the writing on the wall.

I refuse to believe any general manager without an established quarterback claiming they’re not considering Murray or Haskins. I’m just not believing it.

My BS detector is going off more than ever right now after hearing those comments from Mayock. I get it that they don’t want to destroy Carr’s confidence, but let’s all be real here.

Murray would be much better, and I’m sure the Raiders have him in the mix.

