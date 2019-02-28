Jim Acosta, Laura Ingraham Exchange Twitter Jabs After ‘Narcissism’ CPAC Slam

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta lashed out via Twitter at Laura Ingraham after the Fox News host took a swipe at him during a Thursday appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

Ingraham reportedly said on Thursday, “Jim Acosta of CNN: he’s a nice person. He was complaining this morning on television — I know that’s not news — he was complaining that President Trump didn’t call on U.S. media at the summit presser and that he only called on the Russian and the Chinese journalists. Well, it turns out, a producer just told me he called on ABC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and NPR. But he just didn’t call on Jim Acosta. The land of narcissism knows no bounds.”

The Fox News host added that Acosta would “probably get a better shake from the Chinese and Russian journalists,” a reference Acosta latched onto when formulating his Twitter response.

“Of course Laura Ingraham sides with the folks at Russian and Chinese State media. Those are her kind of people,” Acosta tweeted, along with the hashtag #PropagandistsUnited.

Of course Laura Ingraham sides with the folks at Russian and Chinese State media. Those are her kind of people. #PropagandistsUnited https://t.co/2Yz7KYbhei — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 28, 2019

Acosta complained Wednesday on air that President Donald Trump called on Fox News host Sean Hannity and even foreign journalists instead of him. (RELATED: ‘Sellout’ — Resistance Twitter Rips Van Jones For CPAC Appearance)

CNN’s Jim Acosta complains Trump didn’t call on U.S. press: “He was calling on reporters from Russian state media, Chinese state media, Sean Hannity from FOX” Trump called on reporters from ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox News, NPR, NYT, WashPost Acosta is mad he did not get called on pic.twitter.com/bNm05ry3ZK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

Ingraham responded to Acosta later via a tweet that ended with the hashtag #America United:

“Of course Jim @Acosta, who mischaracterized the Trump #Hanoi presser, can’t take a joke and reacts with invective,” she wrote. “‘[My] kind of people’ includes reporters who stick to the facts and don’t need to make themselves the center of every story. Try it sometime.”

Of course Jim @Acosta, who mischaracterized the Trump #Hanoi presser, can’t take a joke and reacts with invective. “[My] kind of people” includes reporters who stick to the facts and don’t need to make themselves the center of every story. Try it sometime. #AmericaUnited https://t.co/6WuKL4J6i8 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 28, 2019

During hand-off banter with Sean Hannity to begin her Thursday night show, Ingraham offered to bring Acosta some “dried seaweed and elixirs” because “I think he’s having a hard time.”

Follow Scott on Twitter