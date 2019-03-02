REPORT: Miami Dolphins Trying To Trade Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly trying to trade quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team has had some “talks” to move him out of Miami, but his large salary isn’t making it easy. The former Texas A&M star is due nearly $19 million in 2019 and over $19.5 million in 2020.

The biggest move to come involves Ryan Tannehill. The #Dolphins have had trade talks about him, which often is a precursor to a release. His salary makes it difficult to trade.

It seems like the Dolphins are moving away from Tannehill no matter what at this point. Trade attempts are likely an attempt to see if they can get anything for him instead of just having to cut him. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Haven’t Made Any Decision Yet On Ryan Tannehill)

With how much money he’s set to make over the next two years with his contract, I wouldn’t hold my breath that a team swaps with the Dolphins for him.

The good news for Tannehill is that he won’t struggle at all to find a new team if the Dolphins end up just cutting him.

The quarterback market in the NFL is a joke. If you have a pulse and can throw more than 10 yards, then you’ll likely have a job.

Tannehill is actually pretty skilled and dangerous when he’s healthy. A guy like that will go quickly on the free agency market.

It should be interesting to see how it all goes down, but I’m guessing they won’t find a trade partner. My guess is that the Dolphins will ultimately just end up cutting Tannehill.

