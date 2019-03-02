Trump On Russia Probe: ‘They’re Trying To Take You Out With Bulls***’

President Donald Trump criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, asserting, “they’re trying to take you out with bullshit.”

The president referred to the investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign as a “witch hunt” and a “phony deal.”

“They don’t have anything with Russia. There’s no collusion,” Trump said. “So now they go and morph into, ‘let’s inspect every deal he’s ever done. We’re gonna go into his finances. We’re gonna check his deals’ … These people are sick! They’re sick.”

The president continued by slamming Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who he called “Shifty Schiff,” for refocusing on the president’s taxes instead of alleged collusion. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Possibly Impending Mueller Report)

“We had the greatest [election] of all time. Now we have people that lost and unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there, and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bullshit, okay?”

