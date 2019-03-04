Eva Mendes Turns 45 Years Old

Eva Mendes’ birthday is March 5.

The superstar actress and model turns 45 and to celebrate, we put together a slideshow of some of her most beautiful photos.

Mendes was born in Miami, Florida, but moved to Los Angeles with her mom at age 10 after her parents divorced. Mendes got her first big break playing Denzel Washington’s wife in “Training Day” and is also known for her role in “Hitch” with Will Smith.

Mendes began dating Ryan Gosling in 2011 and the two have been together ever since. They had their first daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014 and welcomed a second daughter, Amada, in 2016. Although Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011, the two have never married. (RELATED: Some Have Forgotten About How Hot Eva Mendes Is—We Certainly Haven’t)

The couple has kept their personal life as private as possible and have tried to give their kids as normal of a childhood as possible.

Mendes recently talked about when she was planning on going back to work and it might not be as soon as everyone would like. Mendes told Harper’s Baazar, “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them. They’re just so little.”

Check out her photos below.