Houston Texans Franchise Tag Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans hit star outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with the franchise tag Monday, after the two sides were unable to come to a long-term agreement.

The Texans will owe Clowney the $15.4M next season if Clowney plays under the tag. The Texans drafted Clowney out of South Carolina with the number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. (RELATED: Texans Player Wears Inmate Costume For Halloween)

The Houston Texans have placed the non-exclusive franchise designation on DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced today. pic.twitter.com/HmY04QtzWj — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 4, 2019



After the start of his career was hampered by injuries, Clowney has recovered to show the potential that was widely on display during his career at South Carolina. (RELATED: South Carolina And Clemson Into Massive Hockey Brawl)

Over the course of his five-year career, Clowney has helped lead the Texans to three division titles, while forming a ferocious defensive duo with superstar defensive end J.J. Watt.

Clowney has made three straight pro-bowl appearances, and appears to just be entering the prime of his career. The Texans would be wise to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

Follow William Davis on Twitter