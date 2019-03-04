South Carolina And Clemson Get Into Massive Hockey Brawl

South Carolina and Clemson let each other have it over the weekend during a club hockey game.

The two squads got into an epic brawl, and the video will have fans of hockey going wild. Everybody knows there’s nothing that gets fans of the sport going like a great brawl. (RELATED: College Hockey Player Nearly Beheads A Guy With Brutal Hit. The Video Is Sickening)

Trust me, the video doesn’t disappoint. Give it a watch below.

Even a charity game can’t stop two rivals from going at each other #cawlidgehockey pic.twitter.com/lArGvTw8WD — SCAR Club Hockey (@CockHockey) March 3, 2019

That’s what we like to call some instant karma in the business. One player throws a semi-dirty shot, the next thing you know, all hell has broken loose.

Again, hockey is such an awesome sport. People in other sports talk trash and rarely back it up. Hockey players will throw punches at the drop of a hat.

In this case, they got into a damn line brawl like it was no big deal at all. I have no choice but to approve.

If you’re going to hit a guy from behind, then you better be ready to square up. That’s just the nature of the business.

You also have to just love the passion from these two teams. It’s club hockey, and they’re behaving like they’re in the NHL. Imagine being willing to get punched in the face during a game that literally doesn’t matter one bit.

It’s just another example of the insanity in the minds of hockey players that make the so sport so incredible.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter