REPORT: Broncos Trading Quarterback Case Keenum To The Redskins

The Denver Broncos are in the final stages of sending Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins.

ESPN reported the following late Thursday night:

The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade quarterback Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday. Washington will also get a 2020 seventh-rounder from Denver. The 31-year-old Keenum, who was currently slated to count $21 million against the Broncos’ salary cap for the 2019 season, has reworked his contract and will be on a one-year deal with the Redskins, sources told Schefter.

Nobody should be surprised Keenum is being moved out of Denver. That was obviously going to happen once Joe Flacco was acquired from the Ravens.

There’s no point in all in carrying the contracts of Flacco and Keenum at the same time, especially when Keenum would just ride the bench in that situation.

Now, he’s got a new team to spin the ball for. Given the fact there’s a high chance Alex Smith can’t play this upcoming season, this seems like a very smart move from the Redskins. They looked like they had a lot of potential in 2018 before Smith obliterated his leg. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

Things went downhill fast after that for the Redskins. It’s hard to win in the NFL without a competent guy under center.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Keenum will provide stability and will give them their best shot at winning until Smith returns. All the way around, this seems like a win-win for everybody involved.

