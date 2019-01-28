Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019

The Washington Redskins don’t believe quarterback Alex Smith will play next season.

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday, the team expects him to miss the entire season after snapping his leg against the Houston Texans this year.

One storyline to follow for 2019: The #Redskins are planning as if they won’t have QB Alex Smith next season, sources say. They believe he’ll miss the entire season with his broken leg issues and are acting accordingly. If he’s ready, they will be pleasantly surprised. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

I can’t really say that I’m surprised here. The injury Smith suffered was one of the worst that I’ve ever seen. It was absolutely brutal, and he also struggled with issues after his initial surgery.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

I would assume this likely means that the Redskins are going to take a very hard look at drafting a quarterback in the first round.

Smith is not only hurt, but he’s also 35 years old. This would be a totally different situation if he was 25, but we all know injuries are much harder to come back from the older you get. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Quarterback Who Suffered Horrific Leg Injury Gets Some Great News)

He’s got a bad leg and he’s on the wrong side of 30. It might be time for Washington to look for their quarterback of the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:13am PST

I really do hope that Smith is able to play again. As I’ve said many times before, he really does seem like one of the coolest guys in the league. It’s easy to cheer for guys like that, and you just hate to see them hurt.

Let’s all hope he can recover. The Redskins gunslinger has a very long road ahead of him. There’s no doubt at all about that.