Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get Engaged

Your first name

Alex Rodriguez has popped the marriage question to Jennifer Lopez, and she said yes.

The former New York Yankees star posted a photo on Instagram late Saturday night of a massive ring on Lopez’s hand with the caption, “she said yes [heart emoji].” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram she said yes A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

The superstar musician also posted the same photo with a bunch of heart emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Obviously, major congratulations to Lopez and A-Rod. There’s nothing more life changing than getting married and starting a new life together. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That’s a hell of a move. I’m also not sure I can think of many bigger power couples than these two. She dominates music and he dominated in sports. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It really doesn’t get much better than that. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 8, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

These two might successfully be able to take over the entire entertainment industry. Well done, Rodriguez. Well done.

There’s no question that he just bagged himself one of the best women on the planet.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter