Jennifer Lopez Says She’s Glad She Didn’t Meet A-Rod Earlier In Life: ‘I Wasn’t Ready For The Healthiest Things’

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and admitted she’s glad she didn’t meet him earlier in life because she “wasn’t ready for the healthiest things.”

“[Alex Rodriguez] has said it was too crazy, and I didn’t know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it. And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out,” the 49-year-old singer/actress shared when asked about her relationship with the retired All-Star baseball player during an interview Tuesday for Grazia magazine, per Marie Claire. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

“I wasn’t ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first – how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities,” she explained, following three marriages.

The “Maid In Manhattan” star recently made headlines following her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she answered whether marriage was in the plans between the popular couple.

As previously reported, it happened when the host asked the singer point-blank if they were getting hitched soon.

“So, your boyfriend … he said that y’all are going to be getting married,” DeGeneres said.

Her reaction said it all.

“He did not say that,” the “Shades of Blue” star exclaimed. “He did not say that.”

The host then persisted, “He did. He texted me today and said … he texted me earlier today and he said …”

In response, the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker just started laughing hysterically and asked for the host to hand over her phone so she could see the so-called text.

When pressed further by the host if they “will be getting married,” Lopez didn’t seem to know what to say and finally replied, “I don’t know.”

“But I mean you should because you seem very happy,” DeGeneres added.

“We are very happy,” the “Feel The Light” singer replied. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.”

“The Back-Up Plan” star and retired New York Yankees player first sparked rumors that they were dating in 2017. Later, Rodriguez gushed about Lopez, confirming they were an item during his appearance on “The View” that same year.

“We’ve been having a great time,” Rodriguez said when asked about the dating rumors. “We are having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

“One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he added. “She just likes simple things. She’s a very, very simple person. Loves family, she’s a great sister, a great daughter.”