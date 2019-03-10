Ocasio-Cortez Disses Moderates, Explains How To Deal With ‘Fear’ Of Socialist Change

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained how to alleviate the “fear” of embracing socialist change and fighting climate change while dissing capitalism and political moderates.

Ocasio-Cortez excoriated political moderates for being part of the problem during her talk at the South By Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin Texas on Saturday, Fox News reported Sunday.

“Moderate is not a stance. It’s just an attitude towards life of, like, ‘meh,’” the congresswoman told Briahna Gray of the Intercept. “We’ve become so cynical, that we view ‘meh,’ or ‘eh’ — we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naiveté … ” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Where We Are As Americans Is Garbage)

The democratic socialist welcomed questions from the audience. Public television scientist and liberal activist Bill Nye asked Ocasio-Cortez how she had “a plan to deal with people in Congress who are afraid” of change.

“I’m a white guy,” Nye said. “I think the problem on both sides is fear … So do you have a plan to work with people in Congress that are afraid? That’s what’s going on with many conservatives especially when it comes to climate change. People are afraid of what happens when we try to make these big changes.”

“One of the keys to dismantling fear is dismantling a zero-sum mentality,” Ocasio-Cortez suggested. “It means the rejection outright of the logic that says someone else’s gain necessitates my loss and that my gain must necessitate someone’s loss. We can give without a take. We’re viewing progress as a loss instead of as an investment. When we choose to invest in our system, we are choosing to create wealth. When we all invest in them, then the wealth is for all of us too.” (RELATED: Report: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Has Violated Her Own Green New Deal)

Nye later tweeted his satisfaction with the congresswoman’s response. “AOC gets it,” Nye exulted. “She sees that fear is dividing us. We can address income inequality. We can address climate change, if we get together and get to work.”

AOC gets it. She sees that fear is dividing us. We can address income inequality. We can address climate change, if we get together and get to work. #SXSW @AOC pic.twitter.com/I8tSbAc97u — Bill Nye (@BillNye) March 10, 2019

Follow David on Twitter