Miami Heat Forward Derrick Jones Throws Down Massive Dunk Against The Raptors
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones had a mind-boggling dunk Sunday in a loss to the Raptors.
Jones smashed an alley-oop, but it wasn’t like most you’re used to seeing. He somehow managed to elevate in a fashion that I’m not sure we’ve seen before.
The amount of air he got underneath him was truly mind-boggling. You’ll understand what I mean when you see the video below.
DERRICK. JONES. JR. pic.twitter.com/oY3fUSsPea
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2019
How? How is that even humanly possible? Men aren’t supposed to be able to jump several feet off of the ground. It’s just not normal. (RELATED: Duke
Him and I are the same species made by the same God, and I struggle to touch the net these days. At the same time, he’s out here flying around like a damn jet.
It’s truly unbelievable.
View this post on Instagram
That’s a dunk on the same level as my guy Zion Williamson, and that’s saying something. There aren’t many basketball players at any level capable of jumping like they’re on a trampoline.
Well done, Jones. Well done.