Emilia Clarke Discusses Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones,’ Reveals She ‘Broke Down’ When Filming Ending

Emilia Clarke recently opened up some more about the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and her comments will make fans excited.

“She starts feeling pretty cocksure and confident, and then stuff happens,” the “Game of Thrones” star told Harper’s Bazaar in an article published Tuesday when talking about Daenerys’ character in the final season of the hit show. Clarke also added she “broke down” when she wrapped up filming. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:16am PST

“I mean, I got three words in before I just completely broke down. You just hold it in, and you’re holding it in and you’re holding it in, and then I just burst into tears like a complete idiot,” the superstar actress said when discussing how she addressed everybody on her final day. (RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 First Full Trailer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Feb 6, 2019 at 2:16pm PST

Now, let’s dig into her comment about Daenerys. It’s very clear from her comment about “stuff” happening that things might not go according to plan.

That sucks for Jon Snow and her character, but that’s great news for the rest of us! I want the final season to just be nonstop carnage.

Obviously, Daenerys can’t have smooth sailing if that’s to be the case.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer. The final season comes out April 14, and that’s barely more than a month away.

I know it hasn’t been easy waiting. Trust me, I know. It’s been torture, but we’re almost at the end of the line. I can’t wait to see how Dany’s journey ends.

Make sure to tune in April 14. It’s going to be electric.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter