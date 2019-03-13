Get Ready For St Paddy’s Day With Deals On Everything From Apparel To Party Supplies

Anne Kocsis | Contributor

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17. The holiday actually gets its roots from a Christian Feast Day in Ireland. Here in America, we have turned it into a party day that rivals Mardi Gras and Super Bowl Sunday. If you travel to Ireland, you won’t see people drinking green beer or eating corn beef and cabbage, but businesses are closed and you can see parades. Ironically, the commercialization of the holiday came from America. The first celebratory parade of this type occurred in Ireland in 1947.

While Irish immigrants started the traditions to celebrate their heritage, everyone gets into the action today. If you are looking for fun ways to celebrate with friends and family, check out the array of products on Amazon. Here are few suggestions:

A St Pattys Day Classic (Photo via Amazon)

1. “Kiss Me I’m Irish” paraphernalia and “Kiss Me I’m Not Irish” items. Amazon has pins, t-shirts, stickers, sweats, and even underwear. Here are a couple of the best deals:
Kiss Me I’m Irish” Jumbo Button. The 3.5 inch round pin is great for celebrations. It is priced at just $4.94 and available in two days with Prime.
If you are hosting an event or want to share with family and friends, consider an even better deal if you buy a dozen pins. The buttons appear to be a little smaller, but the exact dimensions are not listed on the site. Regardless, you can get 12 for $6.99.
2.  Amazon hosts a huge assortment of holiday themed t-shirts in all styles and sizes. Here are two of the possibilities you could be wearing to celebrate.
This green women’s tank by Euone says, “Let the Shenanigans Begin” and is on clearance now. The sleeveless top is perfect for the holiday and is priced at only $3.49. Order it today and Amazon promises delivery between March 11 and 14.
(Photo via Amazon)

On the men’s side, you can get an array of comical saying and pictures depending on what you are looking for. One popular option is the Dabbing Leprechaun Tee by Tipsy Elves. This t-shirt has excellent reviews and is on sale now for $17.95 with guaranteed free two day shipping with Prime.

3. Perhaps you have your attire and are more in the need of party supplies. You are in luck! Amazon has those, too.
Lil’ Toys has a 144 piece party favor set that includes shamrock glasses, necklaces, mustaches, rubber bracelets, tattoos, and gold coins. This 5-star set is now $12 off. It regularly retails for $28.95  and is on sale now for only $16.95. If you have Prime, you can also get free shipping. It’s a great price for some added fun. Use these at any party for kids, teens, college students, or even adults.
These lucky coins are perfect for decoration or for various games (Photo via Amazon)

4. Maybe you’ll be drinking green beer or maybe you’ll be serving green punch. Either way, Amazon has an assortment of St. Patrick’s Day themed cups on sale. Their stock ranges from collector cups to disposable paper.  The Amscam Cheer Cups below come in sleeves of 50- 9 ounce disposable cups for $10.41 with free shipping. They are currently discounted 22% for the holiday.
These Shamrock-themed cups are perfect for consuming your favorite beverages (Photo via Amazon)

5. And don’t forget the decorations. Amazon has everything from streamers to balloons, to little plastic pots of gold coins to help you get into the spirit of your upcoming events. Check out this decoration package that includes 46 items. The 5-star rated MGParty pack includes 6 paper hanging fans, 1 giant shamrock banner, 4 paper balls, 4 paper signs, and 30 green and white balloons. This party in a bag can be be yours for only $10.99.
If you plan to attend a gathering, host a big event, or just want to gather a few friends together, think about buying some fun supplies. Amazon has everything you need and more. Start here and look through the site’s thousands of holiday themed items. They are all reasonably priced and can be shipped directly to your door in a matter of days.
(Photo via Amazon)

