Get Ready For St Paddy’s Day With Deals On Everything From Apparel To Party Supplies

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17. The holiday actually gets its roots from a Christian Feast Day in Ireland. Here in America, we have turned it into a party day that rivals Mardi Gras and Super Bowl Sunday. If you travel to Ireland, you won’t see people drinking green beer or eating corn beef and cabbage, but businesses are closed and you can see parades. Ironically, the commercialization of the holiday came from America. The first celebratory parade of this type occurred in Ireland in 1947.

While Irish immigrants started the traditions to celebrate their heritage, everyone gets into the action today. If you are looking for fun ways to celebrate with friends and family, check out the array of products on Amazon. Here are few suggestions:

2. Amazon hosts a huge assortment of holiday themed t-shirt s in all styles and sizes. Here are two of the possibilities you could be wearing to celebrate.