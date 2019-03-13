Ja Morant Looks To Build His Draft Stock In The NCAA Tournament

Temetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant defeated Belmont 77-65 in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Tournament, ensuring his team a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Notice I said Morant defeated Belmont — not Murray State. For anyone who has watched them play, it is clear the offense has one goal: get the ball to Morant. (RELATED: Lipscomb Takes Shot At Indiana On Twitter Prior To March Madness)

Welcome back to the Big Dance, Ja Morant! pic.twitter.com/Y9qkApV5QP — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 10, 2019

Morant is truly something special. In fact, he is the first player in NCAA history to average 20 points and 10 assists in the same season. Although he is still being projected as the second-best prospect in the NBA draft, behind Duke’s Zion Williamson.

2019 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: R.J. Barrett is slipping, Ja Morant lands at No. 2 to Bulls https://t.co/TYW8ZlFnJj — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 2, 2019

To me, this guy has to get more recognition than he’s getting, especially with the injury to Williamson. Don’t get me wrong, I love me some Zion, but if Morant continues to play the way he has played and leads his team to a deep run in the tournament, I think you have to seriously consider taking him with the first overall pick. (RELATED: Saint Mary’s Upsets Top-Ranked Gonzaga In WCC Tournament Championship)

This March Madness looks to be one of the more exciting in recent memory. Could you imagine how exciting it will be if when Zion and Ja matchup in the round of 32?

