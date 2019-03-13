Save $20 On This Easy To Use Luggage Scale

It’s Spring Break season on college campuses nation-wide. I just got back from a 10-day trip to Europe and it was amazing! However, packing for 10 days can be difficult. On the majority of flights, you have a 50-lb limit on your checked luggage. Everyone on my trip made jokes about dragging our checked bags to the campus gym and weighing them there. Luckily, I had the Camry 100 Lbs Luggage Scale I bought off of Amazon.

It came in handy while weighing my own luggage (which was only 30 pounds, thank you). I also became the most popular person on the trip the day before our departure.

Save over $20 on this easy to use luggage scale while supplies last

This scale is perfect for air travel. All you do is hook it to your checked bag and lift up the handle and the scale will tell you how much your bag weighs.

Not only is it practical but it’s on sale, too! Normally, it’s priced at $29.98, but if you buy it now, you can get it for $9.63. It’s a practical purchase you will use the rest of your life while traveling.

Don’t delay, you’ll be grateful you have this before weighing your luggage at the airport!

