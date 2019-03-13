Schiff Says Impeachment Talks Will Continue If Mueller Report Clears Trump

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff admitted Wednesday that he would still pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump if the report published by special counsel Robert Mueller contained no incriminating evidence.

“If there’s insufficient evidence in the Mueller report and we’re not able to produce sufficient evidence in our own investigation, that ends the inquiry,” Schiff responded in an interview on “Morning Joe” when asked if the Mueller report could stop any further conversation about a Trump impeachment. (RELATED: House GOP Leader Presses Adam Schiff Over Secret Meeting With Fusion GPS Founder)

“There may be grounds for removal from office or there may be grounds for indictment after he leaves office,” he concluded.

Schiff also discussed the Justice Department’s decision to not share information with his committee, calling the move “immunity.”

“I wholly concur with what the speaker said regarding impeachment,” Schiff said. “That does not let the justice Department off the hook. If the Justice Department takes the position you can’t indict a sitting president but we’re not going to share the evidence with Congress that it would need to determine whether impeachment is warranted, that amounts to immunity for the president.”

Pelosi recently announced that she would not be pursuing impeachment during this session because any proceedings would have to be bipartisan in order to clear the Republican-controlled Senate.