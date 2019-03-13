Warren Has ‘Zero’ Sympathy With People Who Lied To Get Into College

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she has “zero” sympathy for anyone who lied or cheated in order to get into a college, in a Wednesday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“So, as a parent, how much sympathy would you have for these parents who are embroiled in this alleged cheating scandal?” Morning Joe Co-Host Mika Brezinkski asked the Democratic Senator, to which she replied, “Zero.”

The question came after a massive college admissions scam was uncovered, and 50 people, including two famous Hollywood actresses, were indicted for paying to falsify SAT scores and bribe school coaches to guarantee admissions at some of the most prestigious universities in the country.

William Singer ran a college prep company in California, and pled guilty Tuesday in a plea deal struck to provide unfettered access to documents that revealed that parents paid thousands of dollars in order to make it appear that their children were student-athletes, and thus privy to special consideration in the college admissions process.

Warren allegedly indicated that she was a Native American in her official documents while she was a law professor at Harvard University, although a September report revealed that the University said they didn’t consider her status in their hiring decision. (RELATED: David Axelrod Grills Elizabeth Warren About Identifying As Native American)

In a continuation of the scandal, It was revealed that Warren did, in fact, indicate she was a Native American in her registration to the Texas Bar — a poor judgment call she quickly apologized for.

“I can’t go back,” Warren said in an interview with the Washington Post. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”