Polish Newspaper Explains ‘How To Recognize A Jew’ and ‘How To Defeat Them’

A far-right Polish newspaper ran an article on its front page teaching readers “how to recognize a jew.”

The article was discovered in the lower level of the country’s parliament, according to The Times of Israel.

"Only Poland," a Polish publication published by fringe nationalist political candidate Leszek Bubl, provided a list on their front page of "Names, anthropological features, expressions, appearances, character traits, methods of operation" and "disinformation activities," referring to ways of identifying Jewish people.

“How to defeat them? This cannot go on!” it continued.

The same page also features another headline that reads, “Attack on Poland at a conference in Paris” which refers to a Holocaust studies conference that took place in February, where some Polish nationalist reportedly complained that the conference had an anti-Polish message, according to The Jewish Telegraph Agency (JTA).

Bubl is responsible for publishing Only Poland. He is also a musician who has been known to sing about "rabid rabbis," according to JTA.

The article was present in a press kit at the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament. A conservative lawmaker at the Sejm, Michał Kamiński, raised concerns over the presence of the publication in the press kit, given its bigoted content. The Sejm Information Center responded to concerns, saying “the Chancellery of the Sejm will request the publication’s removal from the press kit.”

Poland’s government has been accused of anti-Semitism many times before.