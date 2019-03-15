Bernie Sanders Cut His Head On Glass Shower Door, Received 7 Stitches

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reportedly cut his head on a glass door and received seven stitches Friday morning.

“This morning, Sen. Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door. Out of precaution, he went to a walk-in clinic to have it checked out. He received seven stitches and was given a clean bill of health,” the Sanders campaign said in a statement.

Bernie Sanders cut his head on the edge of a shower door, received seven stitches, will continue with his schedule in South Carolina and Nevada, according to his campaign. Statement from an aide below: pic.twitter.com/uzuWl2jKDq — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) March 15, 2019

The campaign also noted that despite the injury, Sanders proceeded with his scheduled events for the day and will still travel to Nevada for a campaign stop Saturday. (RELATED: Young Guns: Dems Could Have Five Candidates Over The Age Of 70)

“The [s]enator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events — joining a group of approximately 20 local clergy for breakfast this morning — and looks forward to joining a roundtable with South Carolinians this afternoon to discuss how we can provide high-quality affordable health care for all,” the campaign said. “He heads to Nevada this evening and looks forward to his rally in Henderson tomorrow.”

A photo of Sanders at the roundtable reveals a white patch over the area on the Senator’s forehead where he received stitches.

Bernie Sanders now out a healthcare roundtable in Charleston, S.C. Prior to the event, campaign announced Sanders got 7 stitches after he “cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door.” He didn’t mention his injury at the start of the roundtable. pic.twitter.com/U3THRP5IZd — Rebecca Morin (@RebeccaMorin_) March 15, 2019

