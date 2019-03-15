Chelsea Clinton Apologizes To Students Who Blame Her For NZ Attack

A group of NYU students confronted Chelsea Clinton on Friday over her recent condemnation of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, leaving the former first daughter apologizing profusely.

The confrontation took place at an NYU vigil meant to honor the 49 people that were murdered Friday when a shooter opened fire inside two different mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand.

My best friend @vivafalastin told @ChelseaClinton that it’s a disgrace that she came to the vigil, calling out Chelsea’s Islamophobia and hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/8sdWH86BhB — Esor (@Esor__Fasa) March 15, 2019

“I’m so sorry that you feel that way. It was certainly never my intention. I do believe words matter. I believe we have to show solidarity,” Clinton stated when approached by students.

“This right here is the result of the massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you have put out into the world,” one student responded. “I want you to know that. I want you to feel that deep inside. The 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.”

The student was referencing the comments Clinton made against Omar last month after the Minnesota congresswoman accused the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying pro-Israel support.

Clinton tweeted to Omar after the accusation, saying, “Co-signed as an American. We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism.” (RELATED: House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout)

Omar’s comments were widely criticized by members of both political parties, and she eventually apologized and deleted the tweet.

