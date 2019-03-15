DHILLON: Lisa Page’s Testimony Shows The Real ‘Collusion’ Between Obama’s DOJ And FBI

The Democratic Party has been amplifying fake scandals about President Trump ever since he was elected — and now we know why.

Democrats are desperate to conceal their own history of deception, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into nonexistent collusion was the perfect way to distract the American people from their poor record of pulling punches when it came to prosecuting wrongdoing within the Obama administration.

According to a new transcript, former FBI legal counsel Lisa Page told lawmakers under oath last year that President Obama’s Justice Department ordered the FBI not to charge Hillary Clinton with gross negligence for using a private email server to send and receive classified materials.

During the closed-door testimony, Page told Rep. John Ratcliffe that he was “correct” in assuming that Obama’s Department of Justice asked the FBI not to charge Clinton for mishandling classified information while she was Secretary of State.

“[W]hen you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to [bring a case based on that?]” Ratcliffe asked.

“That is correct,” Page answered.

How could the FBI conduct an unbiased investigation and reach an independent conclusion if its agents were told not to go after the top target — Hillary Clinton — by the DOJ? Notably, Page also said that the DOJ had “multiple conversations … about charging gross negligence,” but decided that “they did not feel they could sustain a charge” because they considered the term “constitutionally vague.”

Of course, former FBI Director James Comey previously told the House Oversight Committee that the bureau’s decision not to prosecute Clinton was unanimous — a narrative that is clearly contradicted by Page’s testimony.

“Comey testified (under oath) that it was a ‘unanimous’ decision on Crooked Hillary,” President Trump tweeted in response to the unearthed testimony. “Lisa Page transcripts show he LIED.”

Sadly, Page’s remarks only confirm what many Republicans have suspected from the very beginning — that biased individuals within the FBI and DOJ abused the bureau’s power to tip the 2016 election in Clinton’s favor.

When this corrupt plan failed, the same individuals conspired to launch an investigation into made-up allegations of collusion between President Trump and Russia — a$25 million (and counting) witch hunt that never had any chance of producing even a shred of evidence. Many insiders have suggested that the Mueller investigation is the manifestation of the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages referencing an “insurance policy” in case things didn’t go their way in the 2016 election.

It is becoming increasingly clear that there really was a collusion plot to influence the result of the 2016 election — but it was conceived by the Obama administration and carried out by partisan investigators at the FBI. And nobody has seen the inside of a courtroom for the real collusion yet, nearly three years later.