Duke Star Zion Williamson Throws Down Huge Dunk In Win Over North Carolina

Duke phenom Zion Williamson looked 100 percent healthy in a 74-73 win over North Carolina Friday night in the ACC tournament.

Williamson soared through the sky for another monster dunk, and it’s just the latest sign that his knee is perfectly fine. (RELATED: Duke Star Z ion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Watch the incredible display of athleticism below.

How? How is that type of athleticism humanly possible? Humans aren’t supposed to be able to jump like that at all. It’s not normal.

Yet, Zion does it with virtually no effort. I can’t put into words how impressive he is. I’m not sure there are more than four or five guys in the NBA capable of doing what he can from a strictly athleticism standpoint. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Throws Down Massive Dunk In Win Over Syracuse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 16, 2019 at 6:30am PDT

With Zion back and healthy, I might have to be all in on the Blue Devils for my bracket in March Madness.

Without him, I wasn’t going to risk a penny on them. With him back, they look dominant once again.

Zion Williamson: Officially Healthy As Hell™️ pic.twitter.com/koxNkwerTZ — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) March 15, 2019

This is why we love March!