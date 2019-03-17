Jorge Masvidal Knocks Out Darren Till, Punches Leon Edwards During Interview

Jorge Masvidal had a wild sequence of events Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in London.

Masvidal first knocked out Darren Till in the second round in impressive fashion. He beat the hell out of him with a flurry of shots. Till hit the deck and had no chance.

It was a great victory. Watch it below.

JORGE MASVIDAL STUNS THE CROWD! Stunning finish in the second round.#UFCLondonpic.twitter.com/b6BQ8BQsW0 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 16, 2019

However, things took an ugly turn during a post-fight interview. According to ESPN, Leon Edwards walked past and "directed some words toward" towards Masvidal.

The American-born fighter had a very calm and reasonable response, which involved leaving the interview to attack Edwards. ESPN reported the police eventually visited with both fighters in London.

Watch in the insane altercation below.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019

Dana White isn’t going to like this at all. The UFC is all about violence, but the head of the program is almost certainly not going to tolerate post-fight melees in the tunnel.

I can guarantee you of that. White told ESPN after the altercation, “I can’t even believe that this happened. We need to do a much better job of making sure this s— doesn’t happened at any of our events.”

As for Masvidal, he claimed he “was scared out of my life.” I’m not buying that for a second.

My guess is that White is about to hand down a pretty hefty punishment. Play stupid games and win stupid prizes.

