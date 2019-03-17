Lily Collins Turns 30 Years Old

Lily Collins’ birthday is March 18, so we put together a slideshow of her best photos to help you celebrate.

Lily Collins is an English actress who got into acting from an early age. She was born in Surrey, England, but grew up in Los Angeles. Her dad is legendary musician Phil Collins, who wrote Disney’s “Tarzan” soundtrack.

Collins began her acting career young appearing in the series “Growing Pains” as a toddler. In 2009 she earned a guest role on “Beverly Hills, 90210” that lasted two seasons. Collins also attended the University of Southern California and earned a degree in broadcast journalism. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’)

She made her movie debut starring in “The Blind Side” in 2009 alongside Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. In 2012, she went on to play Snow White in “Mirror Mirror.” She has had other roles in “Stuck In Love” and “The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones.”

Check out the slideshow below.