Upgrade Your Style With This Leather Watch That’s Over 80% Off

Accessories are an effortless way to upgrade your style. The Breed Lacroix Chronograph Watch is the perfect finish to complete your look. The genuine leather and quartz piece tells you more than the time and date, it shows the world your sophistication. The watch has been reduced by $300 in the Daily Caller shop.

Take up to 84% off this luxurious black quartz watch on sale now

The exotic Japanese quartz and black leather strap of this watch are luxurious but still comfortable. The gunmetal dial and hands are elegance at an affordable price. Similar Fossil timepieces cost at least twice as much as the Breed Lacroix Chronograph Watch.

The elite Swiss construction guarantees your watch will work perfectly without any need for repairs.

Step up your personal style when you buy Breed Lacroix Chronograph Watch in the Daily Caller shop today. The price has been reduced by 84% from $395 to $59.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.