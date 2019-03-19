Earl Thomas Reveals He Directed Infamous Middle Finger At Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Former Seahawks player Earl Thomas has finally revealed who his infamous middle finger was aimed at.

The star defensive back, who now plays for the Ravens, threw the bird after getting hurt this past season, and it looked like it was directed right at his bench. Well, as it turns out, it was aimed at one man in particular on that bench. (RELATED: Watch Earl Thomas Flip Off His Bench)

Is this how the #Seahawks career of Earl Thomas will end? pic.twitter.com/NdjEIkDGdy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2018

Earl Thomas told Peter King in an article published Monday, “I was in a battle with the team, and I chose to play, and I was betting on myself. So when it happened, it just added to my frustration. I did what I did, and I saw Pete Carroll, and I just was like, ‘You won. You won.’ Just a very disappointing day.”

Well, it really doesn’t get much blunter than that comment right there. I don’t think he was making any effort at all to hide his feelings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Sep 24, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

I can’t really blame Thomas. Football is an emotional sport, and there’s a ton of money on the line. If I went out there and got my leg broken during a frosty contract situation, I’d probably be pretty pissed too. There’s no question about it.

Having said that, this is a business. Coaches and general managers have to do what is best for the whole team. Their job isn’t to just look out for one player.

It’s also not like Pete Carroll went out there and broke Thomas’ knee. It was just football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Sep 18, 2018 at 6:27pm PDT

At least now we know there’s no doubt about who he was firing the middle finger, too. We always knew it was the sideline. I’m just not sure we assumed it’d be the top guy.