Koppel: NYT And WaPo Not What They Used To Be Thanks To Trump Vendetta

Former ABC News anchorman Ted Koppel expressed his belief that many news organizations are out to get President Donald Trump.

Koppel’s statements came earlier this month during a Q&A session with Marvin Kalb at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and were first reported by NewsBusters on Tuesday.

Tucker Carlson aired a clip of Koppel's statement on his show Tuesday night.

“I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Times these days, when you talk about The Washington Post these days, we’re not talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago. We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago,” Koppel said. “We’re talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States.”

According to Mediaite, he also said:

So his perception that the establishment press is out to get him–doesn’t mean that great journalism is not being done. It is. But the notion that most of us look upon Donald Trump as being an absolute fiasco…he’s not mistaken in that perception, and he’s not mistaken when so many of the liberal media, for example, described themselves as belonging to the Resistance.

Back in October, Koppel and CNN senior correspondent Brian Stelter got into a heated back-and-forth on a panel about the symbiotic relationship between the president and the media.

