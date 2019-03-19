Pro-Life Activist Punched In The Face

A pro-life activist was punched in the face last Thursday outside a Massachusetts abortion facility, according to police.

The Brookline Police Department reported the incident that occurred Thursday morning outside Women’s Health Services on Harvard Avenue. The woman allegedly responsible for the assault was issued a summons. (RELATED: Beto On Third Trimester Abortions: ‘Should Be A Decision That The Woman Makes’)

At 9:33 a.m., according to the report, “police were dispatched to Women’s Health Services on Harvard Street for a disturbance. A woman believed a man, who was standing out front of the address, was videotaping her. The two exchanged words, the woman struck the man in the face then left the area. Police were able to identify the woman and summoned her to court for assault and battery.”

Patch.com described the suspect as a young female patient and quotes a witness who allegedly saw the incident as it occurred. The witness, Sonia Powell, expressed sympathy for the woman: “I can just imagine what she was going through, to maybe come outside for some air or something and then this man said something. I hope she’s okay, though.”

Women’s Health Services performs first- and second-trimester abortions.

The alleged incident continues a trend of alleged violence toward conservative activists in recent weeks. Conservative activist Hayden Williams was punched in the face while tabling for Turning Point USA at the University of California Berkely. (RELATED: Supreme Court Legalized Abortion 46 Years Ago. Here’s A Look At Abortion Across The US)

In January, a pro-life sidewalk counselor was brutally beaten outside of an abortion facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

