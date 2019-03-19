Sarah Sanders Trolls CNN’s Jim Acosta For Criticizing Daily Caller Reporter

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders used Twitter to troll Jim Acosta with some history after the CNN White House correspondent accused a Daily Caller reporter of asking “softball questions” at a presidential press conference Tuesday.

“Dear Diary…#BestWeekEver,” Sanders wrote.

The clip, originally tweeted by The Blaze’s Jason Howerton, at first showed Acosta criticizing the questions that Daily Caller White House Correspondent Saagar Enjeti asked President Donald Trump. But instead of stopping there, it provided a flashback to questions that Acosta asked former President Barack Obama, including queries about his “best week ever” and “what hard things” he wanted “to tackle” at that point.

Jim Acosta today criticizing @esaagar vs. Jim Acosta when Obama was president pic.twitter.com/ickoM07Joi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 19, 2019

“The question was asked in a way that really teed it up like a game of tee-ball here in the Rose Garden,” Acosta said of Enjeti’s question. “The president was just sort of served up a softball there when he was asked whether or not the Democrats are advancing a lot of socialist ideas.”

During the joint press conference, Enjeti had asked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro how relations with his country would be if the United States elected a “socialist” in 2020. He later asked Trump two other questions: one about some Democrats wanting to add seats to the Supreme Court and another about Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against Twitter and making social media companies “liable for the content” on their platforms.

Enjeti responded to Acosta’s criticism via Twitter by contending that he “tried something novel,” simply asking a question of the president, instead of telling him “what was happening on a particular issue.” (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Shares Video Of Himself Making Nice With Trump Supporters At Tampa Rally)

I tried something novel. Rather than tell the President what was happening on a particular issue, I asked him to tell me https://t.co/utXU0PfQx7 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 19, 2019

Another Enjeti response involved the video team and a tee-ball setup:

Live look @esaagar getting some “tee ball” swings in ahead of next @POTUS press conference cc @Acosta pic.twitter.com/ryqQBBqnBk — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2019

