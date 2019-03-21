Chris Kyle’s Iraqi Interpreter Just Got His Citizenship. He Has Some Things To Say About Trump’s Immigration Policy

Stephanie Hamill

Former Iraqi Navy SEAL interpreter “Johnny Walker” just got his citizenship, and he has a lot to say about Trump’s immigration policies.

“If you follow the legal procedure, this country will welcome you and they will love you,” said Walker.

Walker took part in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, in which he became a U.S. citizen.

He told The Daily Caller that it was his dream to live in the United States since he was a teenager.

Walker spent six years working with SEALs including with late Navy SEAL and sniper Chris Kyle and other special operations forces throughout Iraq, completing over a thousand missions. (RELATED: Remembering American Hero Chris Kyle, Who Died 6 Years Ago Today.) 

He says he narrowly escaped two attempts on his life.
