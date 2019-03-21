Chris Kyle’s Iraqi Interpreter Just Got His Citizenship. He Has Some Things To Say About Trump’s Immigration Policy

Your first name

WATCH:

Former Iraqi Navy SEAL interpreter “Johnny Walker” just got his citizenship, and he has a lot to say about Trump’s immigration policies.

“If you follow the legal procedure, this country will welcome you and they will love you,” said Walker.

Walker took part in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, in which he became a U.S. citizen.

He told The Daily Caller that it was his dream to live in the United States since he was a teenager.

Walker spent six years working with SEALs including with late Navy SEAL and sniper Chris Kyle and other special operations forces throughout Iraq, completing over a thousand missions. (RELATED: Remembering American Hero Chris Kyle, Who Died 6 Years Ago Today.)

He says he narrowly escaped two attempts on his life.

_____________________________________________________________________