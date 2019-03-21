Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Claims She’s Not A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire: ‘I Used 100’ Percent ‘Of My Own Money’

Kylie Jenner hit back Thursday at claims that she’s not a “self-made” billionaire and said she used her own money to start her cosmetics company.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under,” the 21-year-old reality star shared for her latest cover story with Interview Germany. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

“Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans,” she added. “I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

Jenner continued, “I used 100 [percent] of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that.”

The reality star also talked about becoming a mother at such a young age and the pressure she felt to be a good role model for her and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she’s going to look up to me, and I want to be the best example I can be,” Jenner explained.

The comments came in response to criticism leveled at the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star after being recently named by Forbes to be “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.”

It all follows reports that surfaced earlier this week saying Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker’s relationship is on rocky grounds again following allegations that she reportedly found evidence on his phone that he cheated on her.