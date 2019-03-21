Stay Safe On The Road With This Personal Breathalyzer

Quickly measure your blood alcohol level when you’re on the go with the BACtrack C8 Personal Breathalyzer. Just pop the lightweight device in your pocket and enjoy your night. The price has been reduced by 12% to $87.99 for a limited time in the Daily Caller shop.

With BACtrack’s proprietary BluFire® fuel cell sensor technology, you can see the results on the screen or on the smartphone app. The breathalyzer does more than just measure your BAC, it keeps track of your results over time so you can accurately estimate when you are safe to drive. If you need to take an Uber or Lyft home, call a car directly from the BACtrack C8 Personal Breathalyzer app. With this one-time discount, grab a few more for your friends.

The BACtrack C8 Personal Breathalyzer could save someone’s life one day. Act now to receive the special discounted price of $87.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

