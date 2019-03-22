Both Of Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Could Reportedly Be Banned From USC

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia and Isabella Giannulli, have both withdrawn from the University of Southern California (USC), but could still face punishment through an ongoing misconduct hearing.

After both parents were indicted in the college admissions scandal for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to secure admission to USC, the girls could be formally banned from the college and its grounds, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ.

School officials had started an investigation into the girls when they made the decision to withdraw from the university. A misconduct hearing will still be held, with or without the girls, sources told TMZ.

As previously reported, the girls were not expected to return to the university after their spring break because they feared they would be bullied. (RELATED: Olivia Jade Allegedly Didn’t Fill Out Her Own College Applications)

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly used college admission scammer Rick Singer’s help to disguise their daughters as members of the rowing team. Singer has been accused of helping students cheat on their SAT/ACT and of helpings students gain admissions as fake college recruits.

Since the news became public the family has faced criticism. Loughlin’s daughter and social media influencer Olivia Jade lost her partnerships with both Sephora and Tresemmé.

And the Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin and removed her from her series “Garage Sale Mysteries” and “When Calls The Heart.“