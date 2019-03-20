Olivia Jade Allegedly Didn’t Fill Out Her Own College Applications

Olivia Jade, daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, allegedly didn’t fill out any of her own college applications.

The federal police claim someone else filled them out for her, according to Page Six. Loughlin has been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to secure her daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California. (RELATED: Olivia Jade’s Classmate ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Olivia Got Into USC)

In an email to college admissions scammer Rick Singer obtained by the feds, Loughlin wrote, “[Our youngest daughter] has not submitted all of her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to to do so. Can you tell us how to proceed?”

The criminal complaint says Singer responded “by directing an employee to submit the applications on behalf of the Giannulli’s younger daughter.”

So, not only did Olivia not really meet any eligibility requirement to get into USC, but she allegedly didn’t even fill out her own applications?

Olivia Jade: but mom I didn’t even apply to usc, how did I get in? Lori Loughlin: pic.twitter.com/yJrVyC1HoA — Cat Wininger (@CatWininger) March 15, 2019

Don’t get me wrong — college applications are brutal, but if you basically were going to get into the university based on no merit, then the least you could do would be to fill out your own college app.

Yes, applications take time to fill out, but you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to list your grades and extracurricular activities.