Bill Maher Used To Like Mueller — Now: ‘I Don’t Need The Mueller Report To Know Trump Is A Traitor’

Bill Maher claimed Friday that Democrats may have “put too much trust” in special counsel Robert Mueller after the latter released his report with no new indictments.

“I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor. I have a TV,” Maher said. (RELATED: Ben Shapiro Drowns Bill Maher In Logic On Civility: ‘I Needed 600 Officers To Protect Me At Berkeley’)

I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor. I have a TV. w/@RepSwalwell #SubpoenaMueller pic.twitter.com/gmaljGGBvn — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 23, 2019

But Maher, like many others in the media, only came to this conclusion — that Mueller’s report is essentially irrelevant to what he’s certain happened regardless of evidence — when it became clear that the president was not going to be led away from the White House in handcuffs.

Take a look at the glowing praise Maher had for Mueller in the months leading up to Friday’s announcement.

June 2017:

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is so far up Trump’s ass he had to ask Putin to scoot over. #ObstructionOfJustice #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/ee3VG6G50W — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 17, 2017

September 2017:

Robert Mueller says he is very close to figuring out who in the Trump campaign was not a Russian spy. #TrumpRussia #MuellerTime! pic.twitter.com/V9qpUOM15H — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 23, 2017

May 2018:

July 2018:

I love this #Mueller dude – without every saying a word or even being seen he’s able to say so much. Today was badass. You are a VERY special prosecutor. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 14, 2018

That’s quite a departure.

