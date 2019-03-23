Lara Logan’s Response To Mueller Report Is An Indictment Of American Media

Journalist Lara Logan said Saturday that the response to the Mueller report was striking because of what was not happening: there were no blaring headlines boldly proclaiming the vindication of President Donald Trump.

WATCH:

Logan, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Saturday, argued that if the Mueller report had resulted in indictments or charges of any kind, that would most certainly be the top story in every paper. (RELATED: Former CBS Reporter Lara Logan Hits Media For Becoming ‘Propagandists’)

My question is this: If charges had been brought against the president, then the headlines would all be screaming about, you know, victory, right, for the left. Vindication. This proves that what the left has been saying is right. Now, no charges have been brought but I don’t see screaming headlines that say this vindicates the president.

The former CBS correspondent also argued that she found coverage of the whole investigation to be problematic, noting how often it was mentioned that Mueller had indicted people close to Trump — but only adding as an afterthought that the indictments had nothing to do with the president or ties to Russia.

There is something else that bothers me with much of the reporting on this from the beginning is that you keep seeing high-up, featured prominently in many articles, this line that ‘six members of the Trump campaign have been indicted by the Mueller investigation’ — but you don’t read in the same space right there, nobody writes ‘although none of them were charged with conspiracy with Russia,’ the central question of the Mueller investigation. That always comes way, way, way down further in the reporting.

Logan explained that, as a journalist, there was “a very simple fix.” She explained, “You can say six people were charged, but none of those charges had anything to do with conspiring with Russia. That gives — that doesn’t mislead the reader or the viewer, right? Because it’s very clear what people were charged with and that it’s not related to conspiracy or to the central focus of the Mueller investigation.”

“As a journalist, I find it disappointing that people will create one impression with their reporting, correct it later and then claim that they have been honest and objective,” Logan concluded.

Follow Virginia on Twitter