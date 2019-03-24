Peyton Manning Turns 43 Years Old

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was born Mar. 24, 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The legendary ex-athlete and American television icon turned 43 years old on Sunday. A star quarterback at Tennessee, Manning was drafted with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Manning played in the NFL for nearly two decades before retiring in early 2016. (RELATED: Vote: Who Is The Best Quarterback Of All Time?)

Simply legendary. Happy Birthday Peyton Manning! pic.twitter.com/dsOt5wHcdS — NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2019

Simply legendary. Happy Birthday Peyton Manning! pic.twitter.com/dsOt5wHcdS — NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2019



Over the course of his career, Manning amassed five MVP awards and two Super Bowl titles. He is deservedly considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. (RELATED: 18 Times Peyton Manning Looked Like An Average Guy Than An Athlete [Slideshow])

Manning overcame some early playoff struggles to finally win a Super Bowl in 2006, and he was named the MVP of Super Bowl 41 with the Colts. Nine years later with the Denver Broncos, Manning won another Super Bowl, solidifying his career as a champion.

He then retired two months later.

While Manning’s future plans are still up in the air, I can’t imagine anybody with more options than he has. Will he head to the broadcast booth? Or, will he head to Congress?

Millions of Americans are anticipating his next move, but for now, we wish him a happy birthday!

Follow William Davis on Twitter