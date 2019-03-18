ESPN Is Attempting To Hire Peyton Manning For ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN is trying to get Peyton Manning into the booth for “Monday Night Football.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

ESPN is courting Peyton Manning to join its Monday Night Football team, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro and content chief Connor Schell made a trip to Denver on March 11 to meet with Manning, who has been mentioned before for a broadcast role. But it’s unclear whether Manning is interested in pursuing a career as an analyst at this time. He’s done some player breakdowns for the ESPN+ plus show Detail. He’s also a successful television pitchman, showing off some comedic chops in spots for Nationwide Insurance, Papa John’s and Mastercard.

Yes, please make this happen. I need Manning in the booth like I need air in my lungs. It would be like a drug for NFL fans.

Manning is one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, and he’s a genius of the game. You don’t win two Super Bowls by accident.

Plus, he’s just a funny dude. The man is a comedy machine.

He’s already been listed as the favorite for the job, and now it looks like ESPN is actually trying to get the job done. (RELATED: Peyton Manning Favored To Replace Jason Witten On ‘Monday Night Football’)

For as much as I rag on ESPN, they have been actually making some solid moves lately. They’ve dialed back the political nonsense, and now they might have the NFL legend on some football broadcasts.

Sign me up immediately.

Get it done, ESPN. It might even make me happy enough that I never trash the network again. That’s what’s at stake here.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter