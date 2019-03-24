Duke Survives Massive Scare From UCF In The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament

Duke got the scare of a lifetime Sunday against UCF.

The Blue Devils won 77-76, but the dramatics were high. Coach K’s guys took a lead with seconds remaining, and then nearly blew it on two missed shots from the Knights. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

If you have a heart condition or a weak stomach, I wouldn’t recommend watching the ending sequence below.

Simply an unreal finish. UCF had two chances to win after Tacko Fall fouled out. Two of them in the closing seconds!

This game was everything I hoped for and much more. Fall was incredibly entertaining to watch, Zion Williamson was incredible down the stretch and Duke survived to fight another day.

That’s what March Madness is all about. You fight to earn the right to play 40 more minutes. It doesn’t get much more American than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 24, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

There was no reason for Duke to win that game. Absolutely none at all, but they did. That ending was literally the type of situation you can’t script.

Welcome to March, gentlemen. It’s always one hell of a fun ride.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter