Charles Barkley Calls Out The ‘Jacka***s’ Criticizing Tom Izzo For Yelling At Aaron Henry

Charles Barkley has no time for the critics of Tom Izzo’s coaching style.

Izzo was all over the news after he ripped into freshman Aaron Henry during the first round of the NCAA tournament. The legendary Michigan State coach was clearly frustrated and mad as all hell. (RELATED: Tom Izzo Goes Ballistic On Aaron Henry, Refuses To Apologize)

Tom Izzo salary: $4,359,979 Aaron Henry salary: oh um nvmpic.twitter.com/Eo4AFLKoWV — The Rush (@therushyahoo) March 21, 2019

Some people weren’t happy, but the former NBA star didn’t see a problem with what happened at all. Barkley said the following when talking about Izzo’s exchange with Henry:

I was so disappointed to hear all these jackasses on other networks complaining about a coach coaching his team. Coach Izzo, you keep doing your thing. It’s alright for a coach to yell at his players. When did we get to the point every time a coach yells at a player, it becomes a national emergency?

You can watch his full comments below.

S/O to Chuck for telling it like it is. Nobody should have a problem with Izzo yelling at a player yesterday. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/E2xoCkHDpd — Nick Dimengo (@itsnickdimengo) March 22, 2019

It’s nice to see that at least there are still some people with common sense left in America. Do you know why Izzo gets paid the money he does? He’s a winner, and sometimes things boil over. That doesn’t mean that there’s a crisis within the program.

Players sometimes have to be set straight. It’s that simple. We should be giving props to him for coaching up his guys instead of just letting them do whatever they want. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

If you haven’t already seen Scott Van Pelt’s thoughts on the situation, he really summed it up nicely.

One Big Thing pic.twitter.com/2t9Y9u2JjD — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) March 23, 2019

I might hate Michigan State as a bitter rival of Wisconsin, but there’s no doubt in my mind here that Izzo was in the right. Coaching isn’t always pretty, but that doesn’t mean somebody crossed a line.

There’s a reason the Spartans are in the Sweet 16, and most of the rest of the country is watching from home. Shoutout to Barkley for holding the line along with the rest of us who still have functioning brains.

H/T: BroBible

